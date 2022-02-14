The new year saw several restaurant openings in Calgary, but narrowing down which ones to go to first can be tricky.

Asking friends to go with you, deciding on where to go, picking the best time, making reservations, and many other factors go into choosing the right place.

It’s always easier to go to the favourite and familiar spot, but while trying a new place can be risky, it can also be very rewarding.

We’ve figured out the best new spots in Calgary to try out first to take most of the guesswork out of your next dining experience.

Mama Africa is immediately stunning, from the breathtaking mural with plants to the authentic African dishes. Offering sensations and tastes of African heritage, culture, and mysteries, Mama Africa is a diverse culinary and cultural experience. The food and drinks are delicious, and the decor was made for Instagram for anyone who needs a boost for their profile.

Address: 1410 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This spot is technically not a new restaurant because Noble Pie is one of the best pizza spots in Calgary. They are, however, in a new space. It’s been a bit of a journey to get here, from pop-up kitchens to take-out only, but this popular joint now has a room with high tops, booths, and a bar to serve the massive, made from scratch pizzas.

Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is the second Amato Gelato location here in Calgary, but the concept is different enough to warrant a must-visit. There is still the mind-blowing amount go gelato flavours to choose from, but this one feels more like an Italian bar and cafe. There are amazing cocktails, Roman-style pizza, and fresh baked goods that can be enjoyed in this cute space. In the summer, they will also have the largest patio space on 17th Avenue.

Address: 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Fried chicken is all the rage right now, and adding another Korean fried chicken is more than welcome to the Calgary dining scene. This exciting new spot has it all, from small and large combo meals to tasty sides to fried chicken sandwiches. These white and dark meat items can be ordered Halal, allowing everyone in Calgary to enjoy the crispy dishes on the menu. Order any of the four delicious flavours: golden crispy, Korean spicy, soy garlic, and sweet garlic.

Address: 3304 64th Street NE #18, Calgary

