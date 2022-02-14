A staff member was punched in the face at Calgary’s PinBar over the weekend after an argument involving masks, police say.

On February 11 at approximately 7:20 pm, two men were trying to enter the pinball arcade and bar when they were not allowed in for refusing to put their masks on.

One of the men then punched a staff member in the face and fled the scene, according to police.

“Two men had been refused entry for failing to wear a mask and proceeded to physically assault a staff member,” the Calgary Police Service told Daily Hive.

“Two officers arrived, and both were assaulted by the suspects before being taken into custody.”

“The officers were transported to hospital with minor injuries,” said the Calgary Police Service.

“One of the accused was also taken to hospital as a precaution before being transported to the Arrest Processing Section.”

Mohamed Bashir, 31, has been charged with assault.

Beasngar Mbaibikeel, 30, faces 12 charges, including assaulting a peace officer, causing bodily harm, assault, and refusing to wear a face covering.

PinBar

Address: 501 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram