Calgary is a city known for its incredible steakhouses and Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar will be an exciting new spot for the city.

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar, set to open sometime in April, will feature upscale contemporary cuisine and serve local Alberta beef as well as craft beer.

Steak lovers of Calgary can expect high-quality food made with skillful cooking techniques, served in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere for an unforgettable dining experience.

Fresh and creative takes on classic and new dishes will round out the menu here that has yet to be fully announced. Beef carpaccio, lobster Thermidor, and of course, the tomahawk steak are just a handful of options diners will find once the doors open up.

A robust wine menu and a crafted cocktail list will pair beautifully with the perfectly cooked steaks at Tomahawk. The steaks, salads, and sides here will be prepared with care, served on rustic slabs with fine dining elements for a modern and upscale aesthetic.

This kitchen and bar opening on Macleod Trail is opening in the same building that the popular Jack Astor’s Bar & Grill used to be in. That was a Calgary staple spot, so it’s relieving to know an amazing new concept will be taking its place.

An official opening date for this exciting new steakhouse has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for updates.

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar

Address: 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

