Having its soft opening on February 6 is Chicken Haus, Calgary’s newest Korean fried chicken spot in the northwest.

The official grand opening of this new concept won’t be until late February, but this weekend will be a great introduction to this quality fast-food spot. There are some great places to get fried chicken in Calgary, and this spot looks like it’ll join that list.

Half or full chickens can be ordered here in four different delicious flavours: golden crispy, Korean spicy, soy garlic, and sweet garlic. If that’s too much meat for one trip, there are other options available to you.

Whether you prefer dark or white meat, this menu has original or seasoned thighs, drumsticks, breasts, or wings. These can all be ordered as a 5-, 10-, 15-, or 20-piece meal.

There will also be chicken burgers, sides, drinks, and more to combine into whatever kind of meal you’re craving.

The sides make the fried chicken spot, and the classics will all be here with Haus twists. Fries can be seasoned differently or topped with cheese, onion, chili, or all three. Also on the menu: onion rings, potato twists, macaroni, coleslaw, and even naan.

The menu looks fantastic, but even more unique are the halal offerings here, quite rare in a fast-food fried chicken joint.

There will be completely separate deep fryers just for halal chickens so that even more people can enjoy the food here.

Stop by this weekend to get the first glimpse of this new Korean fried chicken restaurant in Calgary.

Chicken Haus

Address: 3304 64th Street NE #18, Calgary

