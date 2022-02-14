The super popular Mexican pop-up spot Con Mi Taco in Calgary is changing things up this weekend.

Usually open for service at night only in the Grain Exchange Building, Con Mi Taco is doing a brunch pop-up on February 19 and 20 from 10 am to 3 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ConMi Taco (@conmitaco)

Known for serving up some of the best tacos in town made from house-made corn tortillas, brunch is a new and limited venture for the team here.

Creative brunch dishes will be found on the new menu, as well as hot and cold beverages that embrace brunch and Mexican street food-style cuisine.

Jellyfish Coffee will be serving up traditional lattes and cappuccinos, but also exciting creations like corn hot chocolate and different flavoured Mexican coffees.

Boozy drinks will include seven different margaritas, five different mimosas, and a new spin on a shaft made with horchata.

The food will be divided into appies, tacos, and shareable brunch dishes.

Donas made in-house are a great start to the rest of the meal, a dark chocolate glazed doughnut with chili flakes and sea salt.

Three mouth-watering tacos absolutely can’t be missed: Birria tacos with chili-braised beef and dipping broth, al pastor tacos with fresh pineapple, and a vegetarian taco made with hibiscus and mushroom are all must-order items.

The largest portion of the menu, and the most fun, is the shareable section.

Snow crab bennies, torta ahogada, breakfast tacos, and buttermilk pancakes served with maple pineapple and salted caramel Chantilly are just a few to get the table started.

There are no future brunch pop-ups scheduled for Con Mi Taco, so check out this new concept while you still can.

Con Mi Taco

Address: Grain Exchange Building – 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram