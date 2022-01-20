Say goodbye to those travel woes because Mama Africa, an African-themed pop-up restaurant, is opening today on 17th Avenue.

There are several restaurant openings in Calgary to look forward to in 2022, and we can be thankful that this new spot has officially opened its doors.

Offering the chance to experience the sensations and tastes of African heritage, culture, and mysteries, Mama Africa promises a diverse culinary and cultural experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mama Africa (@mamaafricayyc)

The food and cocktails on the menu here will be inspired by all corners of Africa.

The food is delicious, from the deep-fried plantain chips served with house-made green pepper sauce and cassava dip, to the Waakye bowl inspired by the flavours of Ghana. This plate includes rice, black-eyed peas, beans, goat and tripe stew, spaghetti gari, and deep-fried eggs.

The dishes here are unlike anything else in Calgary, in a fun and vibrant atmosphere.

The drinks served up from the bar feel big and bright, like the Tanzanian-inspired Ruksa cocktail, served in a beautifully painted ceramic bird.

Expect lively events at this pop-up spot as well, like live music featuring the sounds of Africa and African comedy nights.

Plenty more events, shows, themed-nights, and more are sure to be announced as Mama Africa gets closer to its official opening date.

This certainly sounds like a unique and entertaining experience, so check out Mama Africa’s highly anticipated soft opening from January 20 to 23.

Mama Africa

Address: 1410 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

