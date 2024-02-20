Nan's Noodle House to open new Calgary location

FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Charlie Hart
Feb 20 2024, 7:17 pm
Nan’s Noodle House has announced that it is set to open a second location.

The plant-based Asian kitchen and market took to Instagram to tease the exciting news about its expansion.

“SECRET’S OUT ⎯ A second location is coming SOON,” the post reads.

While there isn’t much information on where the new outpost will be, what we know right now is that it’s coming soon.

In the meantime, diners can check out Nan’s Noodle House’s OG spot at 3103b Edmonton Trail.

If you aren’t familiar, the restaurant uses fresh and local ingredients to serve up its entirely plant-based dishes, including ramen, pho, banh mi, and Thai and Vietnamese-inspired plates.

Its meat substitutes, including plant-based pork belly, char sui chicken, and beef satay, are all made in-house.

The spot is named after Tippawadi  “Nan” Thammanatr, who moved to Canada from Thailand in the early ’80s before opening Hearts Choices Thai Vegan Café in 2011.

Stay tuned for more news on the exciting new location.

Nan’s Noodle House

Address: 3103b Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Instagram

