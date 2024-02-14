FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Abbey's Creations: Artisan ice cream shop opening new Calgary location

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Feb 14 2024, 9:15 pm
Abbey's Creations: Artisan ice cream shop opening new Calgary location

There’s never a bad time to get ice cream, and one Calgary neighbourhood is soon to see a brand new addition for sweet treats.

Abbey’s Creations, a Calgary-based artisan ice cream shop, is set to open a new location in Sage Hill soon.

The spot offers a premium selection of ice cream infused with bold flavours, such as churro crunch, coco pandan, Vietnamese coffee, and ube queso.

For the most extravagant dessert, you can build your own sundae with three ice cream flavours and unlimited toppings, including whipped cream, chocolate syrup, cherries, and sprinkles.

Ice cream isn’t the only dessert on hand, as the store also serves up milkshakes, decadent ice cream cakes decked out with toppings, ice cream sandwiches, and gourmet cupcakes.

The Sage Hill Quarter spot will be Abbey’s Creations’ ninth outpost in Calgary.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of this exciting new spot.

Abbey’s Creations

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop