Menyatai Japanese Noodles: Popular ramen spot is closing its doors

Menyatai Japanese Noodles, an incredibly popular spot famous for its ramen in Calgary, is closing its doors after almost a decade.

The restaurant didn’t give a reason behind the decision to close doors at its 24 12th Street NW location, but gave a heartfelt message to its dedicated staff and customers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our cherished restaurant, Menyatai Japanese Noodles,” the restaurant said.

“As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. While this chapter may be closing, the memories and friendships forged within these walls will forever remain etched in our hearts.”

“Your support has been nothing short of remarkable, and we’re deeply humbled by the love you’ve shown us,” it said.

While the closure is a devastating blow to YYC’s food scene, fans of Menyatai will be relieved to know that there is still time to get a final taste, as the restaurant will be in service for the next couple of weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Menyatai Japanese Noodles (@menyatai.calgary)

Menyatai Japanese Noodles is considered one of the city’s best ramen spots but also serves up an incredible array of Japanese fare from tempura, donburi and udon.

Menyatai Japanese Noodles

Address: 24 12th Street NW, Calgary

