Nelly is officially performing at Cowboys Music Festival next month

Get ready to “Shake Ya Tailfeather” at the Cowboys Music Festival as Nelly is confirmed to perform during July’s Calgary Stampede.

The hip-hop megastar is going to make crowds move on July 14 alongside country singer Jimmie Allen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

Nelly exploded onto the scene with “Country Grammar” in 2000 and reached his highest peaks with “Hot in Herre” in 2002. Anyone growing up around the time will also remember his hits “Dilemma” and “Ride Wit Me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CORNELL HAYNES JR (@nelly)



Nelly’s venture with Jimmie Allen isn’t his first look at the country music world. In 2004, he paired up with Tim McGraw for the song “Over and Over Again.”

This is the latest addition to the star-studded festival’s return after a two-year hiatus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

Groups and dates confirmed so far include:

Thursday, July 7: Brett Kissell

Sunday, July 10: Marshmellow

Tuesday, July 12: Zac Brown Band

Saturday, July 16: Drag me to Brunch with Monet X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Yvie Oddle, Jaida Essense Hall and Lady Camden

Sunday, July 17: Flo Rida + Polo G

If you don’t want to pick and see all of it The Festival Chute Pass gets you access to all concerts at Cowboys Music Festival and Express Entry.

Tickets are on sale now.

If this genre isn’t your jam, there are going to be a bunch of other performances, too.