Cowboys Music Festival announces first concert for its 2022 return

Cowboys Music Festival is returning to the Calgary Stampede in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, and organizers have revealed the first performers for the 11-day lineup.

Zac Brown Band will be taking the stage on Tuesday, July 12, as announced on the Cowboys Music Festival’s Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

Presale tickets go live on Friday, April 8, at 10 am. Cowboys says to make sure that you’re following its Instagram page for first access to the presale password, so consider this your reminder!

Zac Brown Band is a country music band based in Atlanta, Georgia, known for their songs “Colder Weather,” “Knee Deep,” “Toes,” “Chicken Fried,” and “Jump Right In,” among many others. The band’s seventh studio album, The Comeback, was released in October 2021 and features the single “Same Boat.”

The Cowboys Music Festival is a highlight every year at the Stampede, with dancing, parties, and concerts playing throughout the entire event. And it’s finally back.

“LEGENDARY COMEBACK is NOT ours, it’s ALL YOURS!” the Cowboys Music Festival said in a recent Instagram post announcing its return.

This 11-day music festival will be running for the entirety of this year’s Stampede, from Sneak-a-Peek night on July 7 through to the final Sunday of the event on July 17.

The very first Cowboy’s Music Festival 2022 Festival Chute Pass is already on sale and you won’t want to miss out on it.

Daily admission tickets are also now available for the fest, but the all-new Chute Pass definitely feels bigger and better than ever before.

It is available for one, two, or four people. This pass includes express entry and is valid for all days of the festival and every single concert.

Early-bird Chute Passes are currently on sale starting at $750. If you’re planning on tearing it up at the Stampede, this is an amazing deal.

KYGO, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Blink 182, Thomas Rhett, and Ice Cube have all previously played in the Cowboys Tent during the Calgary Stampede. Even Mayor of Flavour Town Guy Fieri was there for the Cowboys Cook-Off BBQ Invitational in 2019.

Zac Brown Band is just the first of many concert announcements coming for Cowboys Music Festival, but these shows and parties are always some of the most exciting nights in the entire city, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for the next big reveal.

Get your tickets now, and stay tuned for all show and concert updates as we count down the days until the 2022 Calgary Stampede.

Zac Brown Band at Cowboys Music Festival 2022

When: Tuesday, July 12

Time: Gates open at 6 pm

Where: Cowboys Music Festival Tent

Tickets: Presale tickets go live on Friday, April 8, at 10 am

With files from Hogan Short