Calgary Stampede's 2022 Grandstand Show headliner set to "bring down the house"

The Calgary Stampede has announced country music artist Dean Brody as a performer for the 2022 Grandstand Show, along with revealing the format for this year’s event.

Titled AMPLIFIED, the new and reimagined Grandstand Show will bring the audience on a journey of building Calgary through performance. It will offer homage to iconic local music venues and features Brody, who’s practically a staple in Canada’s country music scene, as a headlining act.

A release from the Calgary Stampede notes that no country artist has owned the Canadian “live” stage more than Brody in recent years. The musician has three national arena tours and an acoustic national tour under his belt and is now making a 10-show run at the Stampede’s Grandstand Show.

Brody is known for his hits “Bring Down the House,” “I’d Go to Jail,” “Bush Party,” “Canadian Girls,” and “It’s Friday,” among others. His most recent album, Boys, was released in November 2020.

“The Calgary Stampede is one of my favourite places to play,” said Brody about heading to Calgary this summer in the release. “I’m honoured to get the opportunity to take the stage for 10 nights this year, alongside some incredible Canadian talents.”

The show will pay tribute to Calgary venues that have hosted some of the greatest music and art of all time, including The Palace Theatre, Ranchman’s, The King Eddy, and The GRAND.

“With nostalgic moments and visuals sprinkled through the production,” reads the release, “the show will feature significant history with musical numbers from the ’60s to today.”

In addition to Dean Brody, the 2022 Grandstand Show will boast the annual spectacle of song and dance from The Young Canadians, along with world-class trick roping from Loop Rawlins (of America’s Got Talent and Cirque du Soleil fame) and acts by Circus Concepts and up-and-coming Mohawk-Canadian artist Shawnee Kish.

The event will, of course, be closed out by the Stampede’s stunning fireworks finale each night.

“This year’s Grandstand Show is a party, celebrating the music, sounds and heart of this city that we call home,” said Angela Benson, Director and Choreographer, Bell Grandstand Show, in the release.

“We are so excited to bring together all the amazing aspects of our show, but this year it’s going to be bigger, better and amplified!” Benson added.

The Grandstand Show runs nightly throughout the 10 days of Stampede, from July 8 to 17, and tickets for AMPLIFIED are available online now.