The legendary Drag Me To Brunch boozy event is returning to this year’s Calgary Stampede!

The Cowboy’s Music Festival is bringing this popular event back on Saturday, July 16, and presale tickets went on sale today.

Presale tickets went on sale today, and tickets to the public will officially be available to buy on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 am.

A portion of the proceeds and on-site fundraising will also help support partners of the Cowboys Music Festival, like The Sharp Foundation, Calgary Pride, and SafeLink Alberta, to name just a few.

Drag Me To Brunch will be hosted by two absolute icons: American radio DJ Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley, who is most well known for starring in Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Some of YYC’s most fantastic talent will be performing, including local drag artists @farrah_nuff_, @angelinasatchild, @higemmayne, @thefeliciabonee, and many more.

There will even be appearances and performances by notable RuPaul’s Drag Race legends @monetxchange, @thejinkx, @oddlyyvie, @jaidaehall, and @ladycamden!

Get your tickets as soon as you can because this show is popular.

The presale code is DRAGMETOCBOYS and you can get your tickets here.

Drag Me To Brunch

When: Saturday, July 16, gates open at 12 pm

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Price: $24.99 to $49.99

