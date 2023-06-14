Native Tongues is one of the best restaurants in Calgary for tacos (and brunch), and it looks like the adored spot is growing.

There are currently two locations (Britannia and Beltline) and the team just announced a third spot in an exciting community: the University District.

This won’t be happening until 2024, but we are still very excited about the news.

When it’s finished, this Native Tongues will be located on the ground floor of The Forge, a purpose-built residential rental project by the Vivenda Group. There will be a new Una Pizza opening here as well.

“The Calgary community has been so supportive of our brand since we opened our first location in 2015 and second location in Britannia Plaza earlier this year,” said Cody Willis, founder of Thank You Hospitality Group, in a media release.

“We believe our partnership with University District will provide another amazing opportunity to serve Calgarians in this incredible development.”

Native Tongues is already one of the most popular places for tacos, margaritas, antojitos, brunch, and other authentic Mexican eats.

This menu will have the classics, including birria tacos, hamburguesa al carbon, donas, tacos de guisados, and crushable mezcalgaritas, with some new dishes as well.

The brunch menu here has sweet and savoury options like the Sopecitos with fried masa cakes, refritos, queso fresco, crema, and iceberg lettuce, or the tasty Papas Fritas topped with garlic aioli and cilantro.

If you’ve never been, Native Tongues is a lively neighbourhood spot that’s perfect for a quick bite, a lively lunch, or an intimate space in the evening when you’re looking for loud music, vibrant energy, and great service.

It’s always a fun and satisfying time here, and it’s something the University District can look forward to calling its own.

We’ll keep you posted as more details about this development are released. Stay tuned for exciting announcements!