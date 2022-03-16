A new Netflix series starts filming in Alberta later this month

Alberta has become a bit of a hotbed for TV shows and movies being made in the province, and you can now add a new Netflix series to the list.

My Life with the Walter Boys is an upcoming Netflix Original coming-of-age family comedy based on the 2014 novel by the same name from author Ali Novak.

The series follows 16-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard, who has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian, and 12 very rowdy kids, following the loss of her family in a tragic accident.

You might also like: Alberta-shot "Under the Banner of Heaven" trailer has been released

17 best lakes in Alberta you have to check out (PHOTOS)

A town in Alberta may start selling booze after more than 100 years of being dry

According to ACTRA Alberta, there is no start date for shooting; however, a casting call for the series states filming will begin in Calgary next week.

The series is set to film in Calgary and surrounding areas until September 10.

Netflix has given the drama series a 10-episode order, with episodes set to be approximately 50 minutes each, according to Variety.

Calling all disabled actors: Please check out this casting call for a new Netflix series that is shooting soon! pic.twitter.com/vyBnkiRlVp — TBTB (@TBTBTheater) March 10, 2022

With filming not set to wrap in Alberta until September, our guess is the series will likely debut sometime in 2023.

So on top of the current filming of HBO’s The Last of Us and Under the Banner of Heaven starring Andrew Garfield airing later this spring, Alberta seems to be becoming quite the jewel for filmmakers. Who knows what Netflix content will be filmed in Alberta next!