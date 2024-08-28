A popular brunch spot with a super-affordable menu has just opened its first location in Okotoks.

Morning Brunch Co. officially opens its brand-new spot at D’Arcy Crossing in Okotoks on Wednesday, August 28.

The colourful and highly Instagrammable brunch spot offers both style and substance. It also boasts an affordable brunch menu, with the most expensive item (its Spicy Salmon Brunch Bowl) at just $16.75.

On the menu, you’ll find brunch favourites such as Eggs Benedict, omelettes, breakfast bowls, pancakes, handhelds, and more.

It also offers a wide variety of beverages, including coffee and tea, juice, and, of course, mimosas and Caesars.

The new Okotoks location is Morning Brunch Co.’s fourth in Alberta. Earlier this year, it opened its first outpost in Airdrie and operates two Calgary spots in Shawnessy and West Springs.

Address: Unit 302, 10 D’Arcy Ranch Drive, Okotoks

