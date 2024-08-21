Start your engines! Drive times to America's favourite chains from Calgary

Calgary has plenty of epic food spots to check out, but there are more than a few US chains that have yet to make their way to the city.

While flying is (in theory at least) a quicker way to reach some of your favourite US food destinations, driving might be a more reliable way to avoid travel woes.

Using Google Maps and Calgary as a starting point, we worked out just how long you would need to drive to reach some of the most popular fast-food chains in the US.

Driving for hours and hours to hit up a chain restaurant may seem crazy to some, but if you’re looking to map out a fun foodie road trip, this is for you.

Sonic Drive-in

Drive time: Five hours

The closest of our pick of US fast food chains is Sonic Drive-In. At a five-hour drive from Calgary to Great Falls, Montana, it’s certainly a long way to drive for burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs, but it’s well worth a stop if you’re travelling through the state.

Address: 2101 10th Avenue S, Great Falls, MT

Chick-fil-A

Drive time: 5.25 hours

While Alberta now has its own Chick-fil-A in Edmonton, there are still some snacks and sips that aren’t available in the Great White North just yet. If you’re looking to visit Chick-fil-A and scope out different treats in the States, the closest to Calgary is in Kalispell.

Address: 35 Treeline Road, Kalispell, MT

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Drive time: 5.25 hours

While Jersey Mike’s is gearing up for a Canadian expansion, currently the closest location to Calgary is in Kalispell. At the location, diners will be able to get their hands on the brand’s signature grilled subs.

Address: 2415 US-93, Kalispell, MT

Jack in the Box

Drive time: 6.5 hours

If you’re craving Jack in the Box’s famous curly fries or tiny tacos, you’ll need to head to Sandpoint, Idaho, around 6.5 hours away from YYC. Serving up everything from burgers to spicy chicken, breakfast combos and late-night munchie boxes, it’ll be the perfect place to make a road trip stop any time of day.

Address: 717 Fifth Avenue, Sandpoint, ID

Shake Shack

Drive time: 11.5 hours

While Shake Shack has finally made its Canadian debut, travelling south of the border to the US is certainly quicker than driving to Toronto. While it’s a long drive to Lynnwood to get the goods, Shake Shack’s classic smash burgers, crinkle-cut fries and concretes might just be worth it.

Address: 18800 Alderwood Mall Parkway, Lynnwood, WA

Raising Cane’s

Drive time: 13 hours

Raising Cane’s has sadly confirmed it has no grand plans for Canadian openings just yet. But for those dedicated enough to travel for their chicken fingers, Vancouver (Washington) will be the closest to YYC.

Address: 12601 SE 2nd Cir, Vancouver, WA

In-n-Out Burger

Drive time: 13.5 hours

Securing an In-n-Out Burger from Calgary is not for the faint of heart, as you’ll need to travel as far as Oregon to do so. However, if you have a craving for animal-style fries and iconic burgers, it’s a worthy addition to any foodie road trip itinerary.

Address: 6280 Keizer Station Boulevard, Keizer, OR