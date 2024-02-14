Morning Brunch Co. to open several new locations this spring

A Calgary brunch spot is rapidly expanding this spring, with several new locations on the horizon.

Morning Brunch Co. is opening not one but three new locations in and around Calgary over the spring, with the first set to open this month.

The super affordable brunch spot’s Airdrie location at Sierra Springs is officially opening its doors on February 22.

If you’ve never been, Morning Brunch Co. is a colourful and exceptionally Instagrammable spot, but it also serves up some affordable eats, with the most expensive menu item at just $15.50.

You’ll find all your brunch favourites on the menu, including eggs Benedict, omelettes, and mini pancakes.

Airdrie isn’t the only spot getting a taste of Morning Brunch Co.’s offerings either, with two more Alberta locations opening later in the spring.

The first will be at D’Arcy Crossing in Okotoks, with another opening in Calgary’s Shawnessy neighbourhood.

There’s a whole lot of brunch coming Alberta’s way, and we can’t wait!

In the meantime, you can visit the OG Calgary spot at 315 – 722 85th Street SW.

Address: Unit 116, 2967 Main Street SW, Airdrie

Address: Unit 302, 10 D’Arcy Ranch Drive, Okotoks

Address: Unit 105, 108 Shawville Place SE, Calgary

