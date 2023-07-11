American rapper Kid Laroi had a Calgary Stampede show at the Cowboys tent, and afterwards, he stopped to party at a local nightclub that’s been seeing a lot of action lately.

The Australian musician, known for songs like “Stay,” “Without You,” and “Thousand Miles,” popped into Papi to hang out and party.

Papi is a fairly new tequila and margarita dance club concept with a vibe that captures an old-school discotheque feeling.

“You know where the best afterparties at @papicalgary,” the club stated in an Instagram post.

“Special shout out to @thekidlaroi & his official DJs, @alexandarsmash as well as all our amazing guests for making this night truly unforgettable!”

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here. A certain Mad Men actor even made an appearance at a local cafe.

The Calgary Stampede is really bringing the celebrities out, with recent sightings of Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, and Russ as well.

You just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re out in YYC! It might just be a famous rapper named Kid Laroi enjoying a few beers during The Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth.

Papi

Address: 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram