The ultimate guide to boba and bubble tea in Calgary

Calgary has some seriously tasty boba and bubble tea spots.

But not all are created equal.

There are SO many places to grab these drinks now because they’ve become so popular. It can be hard to know which ones to go to and which ones to skip.

Some make tapioca balls from scratch, while others make artificially overly sweet sugar drinks.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best of the best.

This is the ultimate guide of the best places to get boba and bubble tea drinks in Calgary.

Truedan (aka Jenjudan) originated in Taipei and is one of Taiwan’s most popular bubble tea purveyors. Known as the “master of brown sugar drinks,” Truedan remains committed to turning its bubble tea into “elixirs”.

Address: Centre Court, Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Tiger Sugar first launched in Taiwan that year but has since expanded to over 40 locations worldwide. Tiger Sugar is the creator of the iconic caramelized brown sugar drink, a beautiful concoction, with its syrup and tapioca pearls made using a proprietary eight-hour method.

Address: 210 Riverfront Avenue SW, Calgary

Known for serving up high-quality tea drinks and specializing in beverage aesthetics, The Alley makes its own sugar cane syrup, handpicks its tea leaves, and even makes its own tapioca from scratch. The shop calls this “deerioca,” a twist based on its signature deer head logo.

Address: Unit 103, 233 Centre Street SW, Calgary

Address: 158A, 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Address: 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Alberta

The Brown Sugar Series at Tawainese tea empire Gong Cha is a great selection of treats to try if you love bubble tea.

Address: #106a 303 Centre Street SW, Calgary

Get the Dirty Milk Tea or latte from this spot and you won’t be disappointed. Made with fresh house-made brown sugar syrup with caramelized brown sugar pearls and fresh milk, you’ve got to try this treat.⁣

Address: 3111b 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: #10, 110 2nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: #104 1851 Sirocco Drive SW, Calgary

This NW bubble tea spot’s milky tea series is sure to please any bubble tea cravings you are feeling. The cafe also offers a selection of fruit teas, slushes, smoothies, and foam tops too.

Address: 602D 16th Avenue NW

This Taiwanese bubble tea brand is one of the largest teahouse franchises in the world, and there are now 10 locations in Calgary. The drinks at Chatime include its signature milk teas, flavoured milk teas, smoothies, slushies, specialty drinks, jelly drinks, and of course, brown sugar pearl drinks.

Address: Various locations

With its traditional recipe of stir-frying pearls with Taiwan-imported brown sugar, it’s a style and taste you can only find at ​Xing Fu Tang. In addition to the Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea, you can also order other unique flavours, such as Strawberry Pearl Milk Tea and Matcha Pearl Milk Tea.

Address: 25 Heritage Meadows Way SE Unit 120, Calgary

Address: 9650 Harvest Hills Boulevard N Unit 1005, Calgary

