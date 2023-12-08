Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles: Shop announces Calgary opening date

A hotly anticipated noodle joint has just revealed the opening date for its first Calgary location, and it’s so soon.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles, a popular noodle spot in Ontario, has been hinting at the opening of its first Calgary location for a while.

The new store at Pacific Place Mall is set to open for the very first time on Sunday, December 10.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles specializes in the style of hand-pulled noodles seen in the city of Lanzhou in China, with dozens of delicious noodle options to try.

Diners in Calgary will be able to slurp on soup noodles, tackle a bowl of stir-fried noodles or try out one of the restaurant’s dry noodle options.

The restaurant also serves up tons of different appetizers, from New Orleans-style chicken wings to veggie dumplings, edemame and more.

We can’t wait to check out this exciting addition to Calgary’s food scene.

Address: Pacific Place Mall, 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

