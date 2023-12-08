FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles: Shop announces Calgary opening date

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Dec 8 2023, 12:44 am
Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles: Shop announces Calgary opening date

A hotly anticipated noodle joint has just revealed the opening date for its first Calgary location, and it’s so soon.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles, a popular noodle spot in Ontario, has been hinting at the opening of its first Calgary location for a while.

The new store at Pacific Place Mall is set to open for the very first time on Sunday, December 10.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles specializes in the style of hand-pulled noodles seen in the city of Lanzhou in China, with dozens of delicious noodle options to try.

Diners in Calgary will be able to slurp on soup noodles, tackle a bowl of stir-fried noodles or try out one of the restaurant’s dry noodle options.

The restaurant also serves up tons of different appetizers, from New Orleans-style chicken wings to veggie dumplings, edemame and more.

We can’t wait to check out this exciting addition to Calgary’s food scene.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles

Address: Pacific Place Mall, 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop