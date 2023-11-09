Heaven Restaurant: We tried Guy Fieri's order at this Calgary spot

We just ate one of Guy Fieri’s orders at a popular gluten-free restaurant in Calgary, and it did not disappoint.

Fieri, an American restaurateur, TV host, and author, was spotted at multiple restaurants in Calgary back in September. During his visit to Cowtown, he was seen checking out First Street Market, Salt & Pepper in Bowness, and Heaven Restaurant Market on 17th Avenue.

We visited Heaven, a dedicated gluten-free restaurant specializing in Venezuelan cuisine, and every bite was divine.

We can confirm the “Mayor of Flavortown” lives up to his name – each dish was bursting with flavour.

We ordered three of the mini empanadas – the perfect shareable snack between friends. They came out perfectly warm with two different dips – we picked the cilantro and roasted garlic flavours, but you can also try them with spicy mayo or hot pirulo.

We also tried the Yuca Buñuelos, which are like little cheese balls with just the perfect amount of warm and gooey goodness.

Yuca is a popular vegetable in South America that’s often used as a potato replacement, and you can try them as fries at Heaven!

As for Fieri, he is rumoured to have ordered the Pabellon Criollo (a traditional Venezuelan dish) and the Pataconwhich with chicken.

Both meals were an incredible feast of flavours, but the Pataconwhich was memorable, stuffed full of vegetables and meat and dripping with sauce. This dish is only offered on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Other popular menu items to choose from are the arepas, which come in seven different flavours, including Mexican chorizo and Mechada beef and tacos! The most popular menu item is also surprising: the chicken fingers and fries. The owner speculates that’s because good gluten-free options are hard to get in the city.

If you’re thirsty, they have everything from jugs of sangria to White Claws if you’re looking for something boozy or the Papelon Con Limon, a Venezuelan lemonade.

For those who can’t get enough of this place (like us), there is even the opportunity to bring it home in pre-packaged freezer options from Heaven’s “market” freezer.

Fieri’s recent restaurant picks in Calgary have incredible plant-based options – no surprise, since Fieri himself reportedly grew up mostly vegetarian and has made it his mission to make tasty veggie meals.

Heaven Restaurant Market

Address: 1013 17th Avenue SW #119, Calgary