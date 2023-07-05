9 fun facts about the Calgary Stampede Midway food

Are you a huge fan of the Calgary Stampede Midway food?

There’s a first-timer’s guide to everyone’s Calgary Stampede that includes a list of must-dos and bucket list items.

From pancake breakfasts to checking out the tents, there are so many things every visitor needs to experience. Real ones know that one of the most essential is trying all of the Midway food on the grounds, especially the new items.

But what’s behind the food?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

How much of it is actually eaten? What’s the most popular? We’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite Calgary Stampede Midway food facts.

Here are nine.

Millions of Mini Donuts

More than two million mini donuts are eaten every year at the Calgary Stampede.

50 Years of Mini

The Mini Donut, possibly the most iconic Calgary Stampede Midway food, is over 50 years old.

Pancake Breakfast Origins

Ever wonder why the pancake breakfast is such an important meal of the day at the Stampede? And where it came from? After the first Chuckwagon races, riders would gather for a hearty meal of pancakes and the tradition stuck around.

Pancake Breakfasts Anniversary

These first pancake breakfasts go back to 1923 which means they are officially 100 years old!

How Many Pancakes?

More than 200,000 pancakes are eaten by Stampeders at these community breakfasts over the course of the 10-day event every year.

Ketchup Krazy

Over 3,000 litres of ketchup is typically consumed at the Stampede every year.

Mustard Madness

Over 1,500 litres of mustard is typically consumed at the Stampede every year. Looks like people prefer one condiment over the other.

Bull Penis A No Go

One of the food items that was not allowed to be sold by the staff review was the Bull Penis on a Stick in 2017. Would you try it?

Wild Items

Some of the wild and extreme food items that have made the cut in the past? A few that come to mind include mealworm hot dogs, tongue pizza, deep-fried jelly beans, pork intestine on a stick, kangaroo pizza, and more.