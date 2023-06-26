"It’s always a good time": Calgarians share their REAL thoughts on Stampede

The Calgary Stampede can be a bit polarizing, with some people getting really excited about the non-stop party, while others try to avoid it at all costs.

The Stampede takes over Calgary for two weeks, which is amazing for those who love it but can be overwhelming if it’s not your thing.

Someone took to Reddit to ask people what they honestly thought of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and it is certainly not for everyone.

“I look forward to leaving the city during Stampede. Every year,” one person said among the hundreds of comments on the topic.

While the Stampede might mean chuckwagon races and cowboys for some, for others, the concerts are the big draw.

“This for me 100%. Best part of stampede is the non-country music acts that come through, seems to get getter every year” added one user.

But the timing of the concerts is too much for some, with one user stating that it’s “Too expensive, and it feels that everyone I want to see at the coke stage are always on weeknights and I’m too old to go out when I have to be up at 5am the next day. I haven’t been in 12 years.”

Others say they have simply outgrown it.

“I loved it as a teenager and very young adult, not interested in it as an adult. But it was a good time when I was into it,” one person commented. Another echoed a similar sentiment, “Same, loved it as a child, teen, young adult. I have avoided it since. However, you might enjoy it again when you have children.”

“The fireworks are cool, but the rest of it? Nah, not for me. Too busy, too many people on the grounds, too much loud music, too many drunks. And as I now use a cane, the last time I went I had my cane kicked out from under me more than a few times. Most people apologized but some thought it was funny,” added another.

One comment explained the timing of it makes the Calgary Stampede great, saying, “To me it feels like a proper kick off to summer. Something uniquely nostalgic about the long hot summer nights, fire works, rides, rodeos and the vibrancy in the city.”

While another explained that it is all about the vibes.

“I like it. Not so much the exhibition grounds (which I visit every 3 or 4 years) , but the mostly everything else. The Parade, more lively bar scene, the Fireworks, the breakfasts, Cowboys and cowgirls riding around on scooters etc.. I can put up with a few extra drunks, if it means a week of fun,” someone explained.

The Calgary Stampede returns next week with Sneak-a-Peek on July 6. It runs until July 16.