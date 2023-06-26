Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this Canada Day long weekend

In Calgary, Canada Day long weekend is filled with lots of events to check out with friends and family, but not everything will be open.

If you need some supplies for your family time, it is wise to stay up to date on what’s open and closed.

Should you find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here is what is open on Monday, July 3.

Grocery and liquor stores

Grocery and liquor stores across the city are generally open for the Canada Day long weekend; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

You might also like: 9 things to do in Calgary this week: May 15 to 21

6 amazing summer attractions that have reopened in and around Calgary

Ultimate guide to Calgary's most exciting food festivals and events

Post offices

According to its website, Canada Post will not be delivering mail on Monday, July 3.

Malls and attractions

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat on Monday, July 3.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes before its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes before the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre showtimes, you can visit Cineplex’s website, Landmark Cinemas’ website, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas’ site.

Where:

Canyon Meadows Cinemas (#110 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)

Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary) Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)

Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary) Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)

Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary) Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)

Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary) Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary) SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard)

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre will be open Monday, July 3

Village Square Leisure will be open Monday, July 3

Other City of Calgary services

All city Administrative buildings (including City Hall), as well as the Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre, will be open on Monday, July 3.

Calgary Transit: Buses, CTrains, and On Demand will be operating on a regular level of service on Monday, July 3.

Parking: Payment is not required for on-street ParkPlus zones and holiday rates will be in effect in select CPA surface lots and parkades on July 3. Regular rates will be in effect at Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark, and Heritage Park.

On Monday, July 3 regular rates will apply.

Continue to follow all posted restrictions (including no parking, no stopping, and posted time restrictions). Please watch for signage to verify what parking restrictions are in effect for the area you’re parking in during this time.

Landfills: City landfills will be open Monday, July 3.