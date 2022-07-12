12 food vendors at the Calgary Stampede Midway to look for (PHOTOS)

There are SO many food vendors at the Calgary Stampede Midway this year.

There might be some pretty fantastic food and drink specials at restaurants across the city, but all the grub you could ever hope to try is right here on the grounds.

Once you’re there, it can be daunting. It seems like an enormous maze of food vendors in a sea of hungry people. So where do you even start?

We have a list of some of the coolest spots to check out, with pictures so you can easily identify where you want to go.

Family Squeezed Lemonade

There are a couple of these around the grounds, and they’re a staple every single year.

The days can be scorching, and grabbing a huge freshly squeezed lemonade is the best way to cool off, so hit these spots as soon as you arrive.

Funnel Cake Sunday

Funnel Cake is a fantastic fried carnival dessert, but add all of the deep-fried Oreos, Snickers, and more, and this is one of the most satisfying sweet tooth spots you can hope to visit.

Soft-Serve Ice Cream

There’s a much “cheesier” soft-serve ice cream spot a little further down on this list, but if you’re looking for a classic flavour, this is another tasty way to cool off in the sun.

Hand-Dipped Corn Dogs

Corn dogs are king at the Calgary Stampede, and this spot has some wild ones. There are the classic options, but there are also pickle stuffed corn dogs, Korean dogs, and more.

The Poutine King

Gourmet poutine, buckets of fries, this is a massive can’t-miss stand with all the cheese curds and gravy you could ever hope for.

Curly’s Deep-Fried Cheese Curds

They’re the best part of the poutine, so why don’t we see them by themselves more often?

Sure, there heavy and may be extremely high in calories, but that’s what carnival-style food is all about.

Super Foot-Long Hot Dogs

Foot-long hot dogs would be enough, but this spot has options for bacon-wrapped wieners, covered in Chili-cheese, or loaded up with all the fried onions. Have it however you want!

Hand-Tossed Pizza

There is/has been scorpion, tongue, and even cricket pizza served at the Midway, but if you just want a classic hand-tossed, stop in here and grab yourself a slice.

Smoked BBQ Pit

BBQ is a must at the Calgary Stampede, and this massive pit is THE spot.

Jumbo turkey legs are a head turner and they also happen to be delicious.

Tacos in a Bag

Easy and fun to eat, this is one of the few Mexican spots to grab the classic taco-in-a-bag dish. There are also rice bowls and nachos available here.

The Colossal Onion

Another one of the most iconic food vendors at the Calgary Stampede Midway every year, this place has fantastic onion rings and fries, but the blooming onion is the only thing to order.

This massive fried onion blossoms outwards with a tangy dip right in the middle, making it easy to walk with and share with others.

Mac and Cheese Soft-Serve

Obviously one of the most strange food options at the Midway this year, there’s an entire food vendor dedicated to serving up mac and cheese flavoured soft-serve ice cream.

You have to at least try it…right?