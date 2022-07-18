5 Calgary food events happening this week: July 18 to 24

Summer is in full swing, and that means there are some pretty cool Calgary food events coming.

The Calgary Stampede is over, but the fantastic selection of great food and beverage events continues into July.

This month has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like the Mara Loop MADE food festival, and of course, the Afro-Caribbean Food Festival.

Here are the five best Calgary food events to look forward to this week.

This family-friendly (and free) event is coming to showcase some of the city’s best artisans, makers, and foodies. It’s more than just food here, but there will be plenty of dishes to try.

When: Saturday, July 23, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 10 am to 3:15 pm

Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac

Price: Starting at $155.90

Tipsy Trivia is hosting this popular ’90s-themed trivia night.

Grab some food, guess at some songs, and hope to win the grand prize of $1,000!

When: Tuesday, July 26 at 7 pm

Where: Boston Pizza Beddington – 8108 Beddington Boulevard NW, Calgary

Big Fish & Open Range has provided a unique dockside-style service to Calgarians since 2005.

This month, the spot will be offering a coursed dinner with dishes like a bison short rib braised with house-made chipotle BBQ sauce, Spanish onions, and a side of sour cream chive mashed potatoes and market vegetables.

When: Tuesday, July 26 at 7 pm

Where: 1112 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Price: $118.03

This will be a music, culture, and food celebration of all things from the Caribbean, Africa, and everything in-between.

When: Saturday, July 23 from 10 am to 10 pm

Where: St. Patrick’s Island – 1300 Zoo Road NE, Calgary