Flames have worse odds than Oilers to win Stanley Cup next season

The Calgary Flames have just the third-best odds of all Canadian teams and the ninth-best odds overall to win the Stanley Cup next season.

The Flames are +2000 to win the Stanley Cup next year, according to Odds Shark.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the best odds of all Canadian teams, and the second-best odds overall, of hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup next season at +900, which means a $100 bet would return you a payout of $1,000, or $900 in profit.

The Edmonton Oilers are also ahead of the Flames at +1200.

Calgary beat the Dallas Stars in seven games in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs but lost to the Oilers in five games in the second round. It was just the second time the team advanced beyond the first round since losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004.

The Flames finished the regular season atop the Pacific Division with a 50-21-11 record. The 111 points amassed by the club is the second-most in franchise history after the 1988-89 season.

Calgary is, however, entering an offseason of uncertainty.

The Flames have just under $27 million of cap space to sign restricted free agent forwards Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Tkachuk and lock up unrestricted free agent winger Johnny Gaudreau to a long-term deal. The team also has pending free agent defencemen Nikita Zadorov, Erik Gudbranson, and Oliver Kylington.

Here are the odds for next season’s Stanley Cup:

Colorado Avalanche +450

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

Florida Panthers +1000

Tampa Bay Lightning +1000

Carolina Hurricanes +1200

Edmonton Oilers +1200

Minnesota Wild +1500

Vegas Golden Knights +1500

Boston Bruins +2000

Calgary Flames +2000

New York Rangers +2000

St. Louis Blues +2000

Pittsburgh Penguins +2500

Dallas Stars +3000

New York Islanders +3000

Washington Capitals +3000

Buffalo Sabres +4000

Detroit Red Wings +4000

Los Angeles Kings +4000

Vancouver Canucks +4000

New Jersey Devils +5000

Anaheim Ducks +8000

Nashville Predators +8000

Ottawa Senators +8000

Philadelphia Flyers +8000

Chicago Blackhawks +10000

Columbus Blue Jackets +10000

Montreal Canadiens +10000

San Jose Sharks +10000

Winnipeg Jets +10000

Seattle Kraken +15000

Arizona Coyotes +40000