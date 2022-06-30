Flames have worse odds than Oilers to win Stanley Cup next season

The Calgary Flames have just the third-best odds of all Canadian teams and the ninth-best odds overall to win the Stanley Cup next season.
The Flames are +2000 to win the Stanley Cup next year, according to Odds Shark.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have the best odds of all Canadian teams, and the second-best odds overall, of hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup next season at +900, which means a $100 bet would return you a payout of $1,000, or $900 in profit.
The Edmonton Oilers are also ahead of the Flames at +1200.
Calgary beat the Dallas Stars in seven games in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs but lost to the Oilers in five games in the second round. It was just the second time the team advanced beyond the first round since losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004.
The Flames finished the regular season atop the Pacific Division with a 50-21-11 record. The 111 points amassed by the club is the second-most in franchise history after the 1988-89 season.
Calgary is, however, entering an offseason of uncertainty.
The Flames have just under $27 million of cap space to sign restricted free agent forwards Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Tkachuk and lock up unrestricted free agent winger Johnny Gaudreau to a long-term deal. The team also has pending free agent defencemen Nikita Zadorov, Erik Gudbranson, and Oliver Kylington.
Here are the odds for next season’s Stanley Cup:
Colorado Avalanche +450
Toronto Maple Leafs +900
Florida Panthers +1000
Tampa Bay Lightning +1000
Carolina Hurricanes +1200
Edmonton Oilers +1200
Minnesota Wild +1500
Vegas Golden Knights +1500
Boston Bruins +2000
Calgary Flames +2000
New York Rangers +2000
St. Louis Blues +2000
Pittsburgh Penguins +2500
Dallas Stars +3000
New York Islanders +3000
Washington Capitals +3000
Buffalo Sabres +4000
Detroit Red Wings +4000
Los Angeles Kings +4000
Vancouver Canucks +4000
New Jersey Devils +5000
Anaheim Ducks +8000
Nashville Predators +8000
Ottawa Senators +8000
Philadelphia Flyers +8000
Chicago Blackhawks +10000
Columbus Blue Jackets +10000
Montreal Canadiens +10000
San Jose Sharks +10000
Winnipeg Jets +10000
Seattle Kraken +15000
Arizona Coyotes +40000