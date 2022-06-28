Leafs have second-best Stanley Cup odds for next season
Maybe this is the year the Toronto Maple Leafs finally win the Stanley Cup.
After having not won a single postseason round since 2004, it’d be easy to see why you wouldn’t exactly have tons of faith in the Blue and White.
But the betting markets don’t quite feel the same way, with the Leafs having the second-best odds in the league (after the defending champion Colorado Avalanche) to lift Lord Stanley’s mug next season.
The Leafs are currently listed at +900 odds, which means a $100 bet would return you a payout of $1,000, or $900 in profit.
Including runner-up Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, the Atlantic Division features three of the four of the projected best shots at the Cup for next season. Talk about a gauntlet!
Via Oddsshark, here are the odds for next season’s Stanley Cup, with all seven Canadian NHL teams (including the Leafs) highlighted in bold.
- Colorado Avalanche +450
- Toronto Maple Leafs +900
- Florida Panthers +1000
- Tampa Bay Lightning +1000
- Carolina Hurricanes +1200
- Edmonton Oilers +1200
- Minnesota Wild +1500
- Vegas Golden Knights +1500
- Boston Bruins +2000
- Calgary Flames +2000
- New York Rangers +2000
- St. Louis Blues +2000
- Pittsburgh Penguins +2500
- Dallas Stars +3000
- New York Islanders +3000
- Washington Capitals +3000
- Buffalo Sabres +4000
- Detroit Red Wings +4000
- Los Angeles Kings +4000
- Vancouver Canucks +4000
- New Jersey Devils +5000
- Anaheim Ducks +8000
- Nashville Predators +8000
- Ottawa Senators +8000
- Philadelphia Flyers +8000
- Chicago Blackhawks +10000
- Columbus Blue Jackets +10000
- Montreal Canadiens +10000
- San Jose Sharks +10000
- Winnipeg Jets +10000
- Seattle Kraken +15000
- Arizona Coyotes +40000
Only about 12 months until we find out.
