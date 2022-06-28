Leafs have second-best Stanley Cup odds for next season

Maybe this is the year the Toronto Maple Leafs finally win the Stanley Cup.

After having not won a single postseason round since 2004, it’d be easy to see why you wouldn’t exactly have tons of faith in the Blue and White.

But the betting markets don’t quite feel the same way, with the Leafs having the second-best odds in the league (after the defending champion Colorado Avalanche) to lift Lord Stanley’s mug next season.

The Leafs are currently listed at +900 odds, which means a $100 bet would return you a payout of $1,000, or $900 in profit.

Including runner-up Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, the Atlantic Division features three of the four of the projected best shots at the Cup for next season. Talk about a gauntlet!

Via Oddsshark, here are the odds for next season’s Stanley Cup, with all seven Canadian NHL teams (including the Leafs) highlighted in bold.

Colorado Avalanche +450

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

Florida Panthers +1000

Tampa Bay Lightning +1000

Carolina Hurricanes +1200

Edmonton Oilers +1200

Minnesota Wild +1500

Vegas Golden Knights +1500

Boston Bruins +2000

Calgary Flames +2000

New York Rangers +2000

St. Louis Blues +2000

Pittsburgh Penguins +2500

Dallas Stars +3000

New York Islanders +3000

Washington Capitals +3000

Buffalo Sabres +4000

Detroit Red Wings +4000

Los Angeles Kings +4000

Vancouver Canucks +4000

New Jersey Devils +5000

Anaheim Ducks +8000

Nashville Predators +8000

Ottawa Senators +8000

Philadelphia Flyers +8000

Chicago Blackhawks +10000

Columbus Blue Jackets +10000

Montreal Canadiens +10000

San Jose Sharks +10000

Winnipeg Jets +10000

Seattle Kraken +15000

Arizona Coyotes +40000

Only about 12 months until we find out.