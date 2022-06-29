Flames' Monahan now has a park named after him in his hometown

Sean Monahan has accomplished a lot over the course of his hockey career.

You can add a park dedication to the list.

Glenforest Park North and South at 91 Glenforest Road in his hometown of Brampton, Ontario was renamed to Sean Monahan Park on Tuesday.

“Honoured to officially rename Glenforest Park North and South to Sean Monahan Park, in recognition of a great Bramptonian and NHL star player Sean Monahan,” Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown tweeted. “Thanks for making Brampton proud, Sean!”

Today, the community gathered for the official renaming of Glenforest Park North and South to Sean Monahan Park, in recognition of Bramptonian and @NHL player Sean Monahan. Thanks for making #Brampton proud, Sean! 🏒🙌 pic.twitter.com/FTTqmTo3zW — City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) June 28, 2022

The park renaming comes as part of a municipal project to rename streets and sights after local sports icons.

Monahan, who attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Brampton, spent three seasons in junior with the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League before becoming the No. 6 pick of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames.

The 27-year-old forward has scored 462 points (212 goals, 250 assists) in 656 games over parts of nine seasons with the Flames, and has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 30 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sean Monahan despite being busy with the @NHLFlames has never forgotten his roots in #Brampton. He has been a major help in fundraising to support our new hospital. He is a class act. @OslerFoundation @OslerHealth @bramptonhockey @NHLPA 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jYmPC5Wpxh — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) June 28, 2022

Monahan, who has one season remaining on a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $6.375 signed with the Flames on August 19, 2016, underwent season-ending hip surgery — for a second consecutive season — in April.

The center had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 65 games in a fourth-line role in 2021-22, and missed the entirety of Calgary’s two-series playoff run.

He is expected to be healthy in time for the start of the 2022-23 season.