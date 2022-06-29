The Edmonton Oilers have the second-best odds amongst all 16 Western Conference teams to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup next season.
The Oilers trail only the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the West, according to Odds Shark. Colorado is the favourite to repeat its 2022 title at +450. The Oilers come in at +1200, tied for the fifth-best odds overall with the Carolina Hurricanes.
That means a $100 bet would return $1300 or $1200 in profit.
The Oilers were swept out of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference Final by the Avalanche.
After topping the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames, Edmonton advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since losing in the Cup final to the Hurricanes in 2006.
Connor McDavid, with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists), led this year’s playoffs in points, becoming the first player to do so without his team playing in the final since 2002. Leon Draisaitl, at 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) finished second. Each played just 16 games.
The Oilers also have the second-best odds amongst all Canadian teams to win the Stanley Cup next year behind only the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is +900 to win. The Calgary Flames, third, is a +2000 shot to bring the Cup back north.
Here are the odds for next season’s Stanley Cup:
Colorado Avalanche +450
Toronto Maple Leafs +900
Florida Panthers +1000
Tampa Bay Lightning +1000
Carolina Hurricanes +1200
Edmonton Oilers +1200
Minnesota Wild +1500
Vegas Golden Knights +1500
Boston Bruins +2000
Calgary Flames +2000
New York Rangers +2000
St. Louis Blues +2000
Pittsburgh Penguins +2500
Dallas Stars +3000
New York Islanders +3000
Washington Capitals +3000
Buffalo Sabres +4000
Detroit Red Wings +4000
Los Angeles Kings +4000
Vancouver Canucks +4000
New Jersey Devils +5000
Anaheim Ducks +8000
Nashville Predators +8000
Ottawa Senators +8000
Philadelphia Flyers +8000
Chicago Blackhawks +10000
Columbus Blue Jackets +10000
Montreal Canadiens +10000
San Jose Sharks +10000
Winnipeg Jets +10000
Seattle Kraken +15000
Arizona Coyotes +40000