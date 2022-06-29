The Edmonton Oilers have the second-best odds amongst all 16 Western Conference teams to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup next season.

The Oilers trail only the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the West, according to Odds Shark. Colorado is the favourite to repeat its 2022 title at +450. The Oilers come in at +1200, tied for the fifth-best odds overall with the Carolina Hurricanes.

That means a $100 bet would return $1300 or $1200 in profit.

The Oilers were swept out of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference Final by the Avalanche.

After topping the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames, Edmonton advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since losing in the Cup final to the Hurricanes in 2006.

Connor McDavid, with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists), led this year’s playoffs in points, becoming the first player to do so without his team playing in the final since 2002. Leon Draisaitl, at 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) finished second. Each played just 16 games.

The Oilers also have the second-best odds amongst all Canadian teams to win the Stanley Cup next year behind only the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is +900 to win. The Calgary Flames, third, is a +2000 shot to bring the Cup back north.

Here are the odds for next season’s Stanley Cup:

Colorado Avalanche +450

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

Florida Panthers +1000

Tampa Bay Lightning +1000

Carolina Hurricanes +1200

Edmonton Oilers +1200

Minnesota Wild +1500

Vegas Golden Knights +1500

Boston Bruins +2000

Calgary Flames +2000

New York Rangers +2000

St. Louis Blues +2000

Pittsburgh Penguins +2500

Dallas Stars +3000

New York Islanders +3000

Washington Capitals +3000

Buffalo Sabres +4000

Detroit Red Wings +4000

Los Angeles Kings +4000

Vancouver Canucks +4000

New Jersey Devils +5000

Anaheim Ducks +8000

Nashville Predators +8000

Ottawa Senators +8000

Philadelphia Flyers +8000

Chicago Blackhawks +10000

Columbus Blue Jackets +10000

Montreal Canadiens +10000

San Jose Sharks +10000

Winnipeg Jets +10000

Seattle Kraken +15000

Arizona Coyotes +40000