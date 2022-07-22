Wild Card Shack is a popular bar in Airdrie, just north of Calgary.

It’s a much-loved hidden gem in the small town, known for its daily deals, excellent pub food, and most of all, its enormous selection of chicken wings.

With six different wing types and over 100 flavours, there are more than 600 different ways to enjoy your wings.

The six different ways guests can choose a wing type include traditional, smoked, boneless, cauliflower, chick wings, and even rooster egg-style, which means they are cheese-infused.

Then, once you’ve made that difficult decision, the real effort begins. You’ll now have to decide from over 100 flavours, both dry and wet-style.

There are the classic flavours most places will offer, but Wild Card Shack has truly one-of-a-kind flavours, all in one saucy location.

Brazilian BBQ, curry pineapple, honey dill, summer citrus, Carolina peach cobbler, and cabin smoke are just a small handful of wild options to choose from. There’s even a spicy Thai peanut wing if you’re a total weirdo and willing to mix your spice with your peanut butter.

If hot wings are what you’re looking for, this is the place for that too. With flavours like Desert Storm, Stone House, and Napalm Nuclear Death (you need to sign a waiver to attempt), there are options to take things up a notch.

The hottest wing flavour is called Valhalla, named for the mythological hall located in Asgard, the final resting place for those who die in combat. It’s the perfect name because you are required to have eaten a full order of the Napalm Nuclear Death wings to even attempt them.

Stop by this spot and see how many unique fried chicken wing combinations you can take down. Remember, wing deals are Mondays and Wednesdays here.

Wild Card Shack

Address: 2145 Summerfield Boulevard SE, Airdrie

Instagram