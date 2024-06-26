It looks as though Calgary is a hotspot for Bravo celebrities from Jax Taylor to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Now, one of the biggest stars from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (RHOBH) will be taking centre stage at a huge Cowboys event.

RHOBH star and “XXPEN$IVE” singer Erika Jayne will be heading to the Cowboys Music Festival as part of its annual Drag Me To Cowboys event on Saturday, July 13.

Jayne will trade in the glamour and glitz of Beverly Hills to perform for huge crowds at Cowboys, where she’ll be joined by fiercely talented drag performers from around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

Also on the bill is “Canada’s Drag Race” Season 4 winner Venus, and “Rupaul’s Drag Race” stars Crystal Methyd, Latrice Royale, Raja Gemini and Tia Kofi. Calgary drag star Farrah Nuff will also be hosting the jam-packed event.

So many stars are Stampede-bound this year with much-anticipated acts like the Jonas Brothers, Tate McRae and Benson Boone. For a list of all the concerts coming to Stampede this year, you can check them out here.

Drag Me To Cowboys

When: July 13, 2024 from 2 pm

Where: Cowboys — 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets start from $29.99; buy tickets here

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith