EventsStampedeConcerts

Tate McRae's Cowboys show is looking like the hottest ticket for Stampede

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 1 2024, 4:26 pm
Tate McRae's Cowboys show is looking like the hottest ticket for Stampede
John E. Sokolowski/USA Today Sports

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Spring Bliss 2024

Sun, May 5, 10:00am

Spring Bliss 2024

Sport Chek Mother's Day Run, Walk, & Wheel

Sun, May 12, 9:00am

Sport Chek Mother's Day Run, Walk, & Wheel

SUNNY Soul Jam by Calgary ReggaeFest

Sat, June 15, 2:00pm

SUNNY Soul Jam by Calgary ReggaeFest

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calgary native Tate McRae’s highly anticipated hometown performance at Cowboys during the Stampede is still months away; however, tickets are flying off the shelf for her show.

McRae’s show is slated for July 5 and tickets went on sale back in mid-December. As of today, May 1, 2024, all of the general admission tickets have been scooped up and only a handful of fast pass tickets are left, for $249.99 a pop.

Cowboys Music Festival

Scrolling through the Cowboys Music Festival site, McRae’s show seems to be the first show of the festival lineup to have its general admission gobbled up, with a waitlist you can join should inventory become available.

If you really want to see McRae and are willing to take a bit of a risk, Cowboys added that limited tickets will be available for purchase at the gates.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tate mcrae (@tatemcrae)

Over on resale sites like StubHub, general admission tickets are starting at $232 apiece, with some listed for nearly $1,900. Talk about greedy!!

tate cowboys stampede

StubHub

The show by Tate McRae at Cowboys is surely to be one of the boppiest of all of Stampede, and we can not wait to belt out the lyrics to “Greedy” and “Exes” along with other songs from her newest album, Think Later. It’ll be a show everyone wants to be at!

If you are looking at hitting up as many concerts during this year’s Calgary Stampede as you can, we have rounded up some of the very best that have been announced so far. Enjoy!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Stampede
+ Concerts

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop