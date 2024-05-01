Tate McRae's Cowboys show is looking like the hottest ticket for Stampede

Calgary native Tate McRae’s highly anticipated hometown performance at Cowboys during the Stampede is still months away; however, tickets are flying off the shelf for her show.

McRae’s show is slated for July 5 and tickets went on sale back in mid-December. As of today, May 1, 2024, all of the general admission tickets have been scooped up and only a handful of fast pass tickets are left, for $249.99 a pop.

Scrolling through the Cowboys Music Festival site, McRae’s show seems to be the first show of the festival lineup to have its general admission gobbled up, with a waitlist you can join should inventory become available.

If you really want to see McRae and are willing to take a bit of a risk, Cowboys added that limited tickets will be available for purchase at the gates.

Over on resale sites like StubHub, general admission tickets are starting at $232 apiece, with some listed for nearly $1,900. Talk about greedy!!

The show by Tate McRae at Cowboys is surely to be one of the boppiest of all of Stampede, and we can not wait to belt out the lyrics to “Greedy” and “Exes” along with other songs from her newest album, Think Later. It’ll be a show everyone wants to be at!

If you are looking at hitting up as many concerts during this year’s Calgary Stampede as you can, we have rounded up some of the very best that have been announced so far. Enjoy!