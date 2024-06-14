Cowboys just dropped some major news, a major international musician is going to be taking over one of Calgary’s biggest Stampede stages this year.

Shaboozey is known widely for his hit “A Bar Song,” which has been called the soundtrack of this summer.

Now, Calgarians will get the chance to hear it live at the Biggest Outdoor Show on Earth!

Shaboozey is just one of many major concerts coming up next month, alongside other much-anticipated acts like the Jonas Brothers, Tate McRae and Benson Boone. For a list of all the concerts coming to Stampede this year, you can check them out here.

Shaboozey Stampede concert

When: Monday, July 8 at 8 pm

Where: Cowboys Dance Hall – 421 12 Avenue SE

Tickets: Starting at $40 and can be purchased online here