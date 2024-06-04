FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsCelebrities

Bravo star Jax Taylor has been spotted all over Alberta

Bravo star Jax Taylor is no stranger to Canada, making plenty of trips to the Great White North over the last few months.

After previously hitting up Montreal and Toronto, the former Vanderpump Rules (VPR) and current star of The Valley, Taylor, was spotted in both Edmonton and Calgary over the weekend.

Taylor was visiting the Alberta cities for sold-out hosted brunches, and fans were quick to post clips of themselves doing shots and chatting with the self-proclaimed number-one guy in the group.

@meganmelnechenko Hahahahahaha #jaxtaylor ♬ original sound – E! News

Despite his packed schedule, Taylor also made time to visit the Canadian Icehouse, an iconic sports bar, ahead of his appearances.

Bravo star Jax Taylor in Alberta

@mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Taylor is a known hockey fan and even owns his own sports bar, Jax’s Studio City, in Los Angeles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Speaking to Dished earlier this year, Taylor revealed he has been taking inspiration from dishes he’s had in Canada for his own bar menu.

Who knows, we may see some Canadian Icehouse-inspired fare on the Jax’s menu. Poutine, perhaps?

