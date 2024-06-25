15 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this July

We’re coming up to the busiest month for concerts in Calgary, and this year is looking no different with an epic lineup already on tap!

With Stampede just around the corner and acts like Tate McRae, the Jonas Brothers, Nickelback and G-Eazy hitting the stage, you might have a hard time deciding which concerts are top of your list.

We have a full list of all the Stampede concerts coming to the city this year here, but if you’re looking for a list of the ones we’re most excited for or are happening outside of Stampede time, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 15 concerts coming to Calgary in July you need to add to your summer bucket list.

Swedish House Mafia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swedish House Mafia (@swedishhousemafia)

When: July 7 at 6 pm

Tickets: Badland’s passes can be purchased online here

Where: Badland’s tent — 840 9th Avenue SW

The Beaches

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beaches (@thebeachesband)

When: July 9

Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tate McRae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tate mcrae (@tatemcrae)

When: July 5

Tickets: Individual tickets are $149.95 and can be purchased here

Where: Cowboys — 421 12th Avenue SE

Orville Peck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orville Peck (@orvillepeck)

When: July 12

Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

G-Eazy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy)

When: July 4 at 9 pm

Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Motley Crue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mötley Crüe (@motleycrue)

When: July 11 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $93.75 and can be purchased here

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Noah Cyrus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus)

When: July 12

Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Shaboozey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boozey (@shaboozey)

When: Monday, July 8 at 8 pm

Where: Cowboys Dance Hall – 421 12 Avenue SE

Tickets: Starting at $80 and can be purchased online here

Miranda Lambert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

When: July 12 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $83.75 and can be purchased here

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Benson Boone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benson Boone (@bensonboone)

When: July 14

Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Jonas Brothers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

When: July 13 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $102.25 and can be purchased here

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Nickelback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nickelback (@nickelback)

When: July 14 at 7 pm

Tickets: Starting at $202 and can be purchased online here

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Logic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logic (@logic)

When: July 6

Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Neil Young

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Young Archives (@neilyoungarchives)

When: July 20 at 7:30

Tickets: $126.25 and can be purchased online here

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Ludacris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludacris (@ludacris)

When: July 31 at 8 pm

Tickets: $133.64 and can be purchased online here

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive