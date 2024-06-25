15 concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this July

We’re coming up to the busiest month for concerts in Calgary, and this year is looking no different with an epic lineup already on tap!
With Stampede just around the corner and acts like Tate McRae, the Jonas Brothers, Nickelback and G-Eazy hitting the stage, you might have a hard time deciding which concerts are top of your list.
We have a full list of all the Stampede concerts coming to the city this year here, but if you’re looking for a list of the ones we’re most excited for or are happening outside of Stampede time, we’ve got you covered.
Here are 15 concerts coming to Calgary in July you need to add to your summer bucket list.
Swedish House Mafia
When: July 7 at 6 pm
Tickets: Badland’s passes can be purchased online here
Where: Badland’s tent — 840 9th Avenue SW
The Beaches
When: July 9
Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Tate McRae
When: July 5
Tickets: Individual tickets are $149.95 and can be purchased here
Where: Cowboys — 421 12th Avenue SE
Orville Peck
When: July 12
Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
G-Eazy
When: July 4 at 9 pm
Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Motley Crue
When: July 11 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $93.75 and can be purchased here
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Noah Cyrus
When: July 12
Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Shaboozey
When: Monday, July 8 at 8 pm
Where: Cowboys Dance Hall – 421 12 Avenue SE
Tickets: Starting at $80 and can be purchased online here
Miranda Lambert
When: July 12 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $83.75 and can be purchased here
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Benson Boone
When: July 14
Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Jonas Brothers
When: July 13 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $102.25 and can be purchased here
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Nickelback
When: July 14 at 7 pm
Tickets: Starting at $202 and can be purchased online here
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Logic
When: July 6
Tickets: FREE with Stampede park admission
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Neil Young
When: July 20 at 7:30
Tickets: $126.25 and can be purchased online here
Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE
Ludacris
When: July 31 at 8 pm
Tickets: $133.64 and can be purchased online here
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive