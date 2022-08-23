The major international fireworks festival in Calgary, GlobalFest, is looking to put on a show heading towards its grand finale this weekend.

So far, we’ve seen amazing displays from India and Austria. Over the rest of the week, we’ll be dazzled by France and Germany before the Canadian finale Saturday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GlobalFest (@globalfestyyc)

GlobalFest is an annual staple on the Calgary calendar and it’s celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It had a modified event due to COVID-19 restrictions last year after having to cancel in 2020.

There are 25 food trucks and international food booths along with 24 cultural pavilions for a truly global experience.

The gates open at 6 pm so people have plenty of time to take in as much of the experience as possible.

The showstopper is always the fireworks display at the end of the night which is set to musical stylings from the country in the spotlight.

An important part of the Calgary fireworks event’s pre-pandemic festivities was a citizenship ceremony.

That is back tonight on centre stage, starting at 6 pm.