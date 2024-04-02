Modern Steak is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dinner this month

Swifties, assemble! If you’re a fan of steak and Taylor Swift, an extra special event is coming to Calgary this month.

Modern Steak is hosting an evening of music and delicious dishes, all inspired by the pop sensation, for one night only.

To celebrate the drop of Swift’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, the Calgary steakhouse will be serving up a four-course pre-set themed dinner and cocktails on April 20.

Diners will be able to try out the “Blank Space” Bruschetta, “Style” Spicy Shrimp Skewer, “Love Story” Filet Mignon and “Wildest Dreams” Berry Cobbler, all with a soundtrack of Swift’s biggest hits.

Each dish will also be accompanied by a specially created cocktail, including the “Shake It Off” Spritzer, “Gorgeous” Grapefruit Margarita, “Tortured Poets” Old Fashioned and “Call It What You Want” Blackberry Bourbon Smash.

The event is part of Modern Steak’s music series, so even if Taylor Swift isn’t your jam, the steak house will also be hosting additional themed events for Drake and Wutang later this year.

Spaces are bound to fill up fast, so reservations for any of the music series events can be made on Modern Steak’s website.

When: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Where: 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary