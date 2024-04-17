Rising "Austin" singer Dasha tapped for Cowboys show at Calgary Stampede

Get your dancing shoes ready, Calgary! Rising country star Dasha will be hitting up the Stampede for what will surely be a special show at Cowboys this summer.
Dasha will be joining the “Rock and a Hard Place” singer at his show on July 10 and there are plenty of hit songs between the two — Zimmerman’s debut single, “Fall in Love,” reached #1 on the Country Airplay chart in 2022, becoming the fastest debut single to reach the top spot since 2015.
View this post on Instagram
Tickets are starting at $69.99 and can be found here.
Cowboys is surely pulling out all the stops for Stampede; rising pop star Tate McRae will also be performing a hometown show there on July 5, along with Metro Boomin and PartyNextDoor hitting the stage on July 7, too.