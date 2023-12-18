EventsStampedeConcerts

Cowboys Music Festival announces huge headliner for 2024 event

Dec 18 2023, 10:11 pm
Cowboys Music Festival announces huge headliner for 2024 event
Cowboys Music Festival/Facebook

Get your dancing shoes ready, Calgary! Country star Bailey Zimmerman will be hitting up the Stampede for what will surely be a special show in 2024.

Zimmerman will be a headliner for the Cowboys Music Festival, and if you keep up-to-date with rising stars in country music, you have certainly heard of this “Rock and a Hard Place” singer.

Zimmerman’s debut single, “Fall in Love,” reached #1 on the Country Airplay chart last year, becoming the fastest debut single to reach the top spot since 2015.

You can catch the show on July 10 at Cowboys, with presale tickets available on December 19. The code will be available at 10 am MT through Cowboys Music Festival’s Instagram page.

Zimmerman is certainly one to watch; you can see him in person this upcoming July. Sounds like a score to us!

Cowboys is surely pulling out all the stops for Stampede; rising pop star Tate McRae will also be performing a hometown show there on July 5.

