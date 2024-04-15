Chasing Summer just dropped its 2024 lineup and it's FULL of hitmakers

One of the biggest summer festivals, Chasing Summer, has announced its 2024 lineup, and It is bringing some massive names to Calgary.

Alberta’s largest EDM event is back for its 11th year and will feature some of the world’s biggest international DJs, including Illenium, deadmau5, DJ Snake, and more.

The two-day event, which will be held on August 3 and 4, will draw more than 30,000 attendees and feature three huge stages.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 18 at 11 am MST on Chasing Summer’s website. VIP packages will include priority entry into the festival, access to an exclusive viewing area, private indoor restrooms, and upgraded beverage options.

Chasing Summer 2024

Where: Max Bell Centre Festival Fairgrounds — 1001 Barlow Trail SW

When: August 3 and August 4

Tickets: On sale Thursday, April 18, purchase on Chasing Summer’s website