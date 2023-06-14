Danielle Smith says she's been banned from posting on Facebook for a "few days"

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took to Twitter to say she has been banned from posting on Facebook for a few days.

“Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world,” Smith tweeted on Wednesday.

My Facebook account has been banned from posting content for a “few days”.

As the Premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans- if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine… pic.twitter.com/Qsub4tEpiI — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 14, 2023

According to Smith, the ban will last “a few days” and she can’t post anything to her Facebook page until it is removed.

She ended the tweet by saying this should be a concern to everyone.

“As the Premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans- if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine what they can do to any one of us,” she said.

“Regardless of our political leanings, we must all stand against censorship.”

Facebook users can still see what Smith has previously posted, with the last post being from Monday, June 12 marking Philippines Independence Day.

The recently re-elected premier has made comments in the past that have got her in hot water with some Albertans.

Past comments, including one that compared people who followed vaccine mandates to those who followed Hitler, have caused a lot of controversy in the weeks leading up to last month’s election.

Smith has also made comments about the treatment of unvaccinated people, calling them the most discriminated against people she’d seen in her life. Additionally, she was accused of using revisionist history when discussing how the country was founded after a trip to Ottawa.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Alberta government and will update this article accordingly.