Premier Smith clarifies unvaccinated comments after outrage

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is clarifying comments she made yesterday about unvaccinated people being the most discriminated against group she’s seen in her lifetime.

The new premier wanted to clear things up after the backlash she received, saying she didn’t intend to trivialize any of the other groups that face discrimination.

I wanted to clarify my comments at yesterday’s press conference. Here is my full statement: pic.twitter.com/AIXmv6hBxB — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 12, 2022

“Yesterday, I made comments regarding the discrimination unvaccinated individuals have suffered through over during the past two years. My intention was to underline the mistreatment of individuals who chose not to be vaccinated and were punished by not being able to work, travel, or in some cases, see loved ones.”

Premier Smith made the comment in her first address after being sworn in as Alberta’s new premier following her win in the United Conservative Party leadership race last week. She says she doesn’t want to take anything away from other groups that have faced discrimination.

You might also like: Alberta lottery winner plans to send his parents, friends, and family on vacations

Some Albertans are getting a chunk of cash from the government this week

Health Canada approves Pfizer bivalent vaccine targeting Omicron variants

“I want to be clear that I did not intend to trivialize in any way the discrimination faced by minority communities and other persecuted groups both here in Canada and around the world or to create any false equivalences to the terrible historical discrimination and persecution suffered by so many minority groups over the last decades and centuries. We need to actively work together as Albertans and Canadians to end all discrimination against all minority communities.”

Smith’s comments were met with plenty of concern by a number of different groups around the province. The premier says she wants to hear from those groups over the coming weeks.

“I am committed to listening, learning, and addressing the issues affecting minority communities. Over the next few days, my office will be reaching out to set up meetings with minority community stakeholders so I can better understand the different concerns of their individual communities.”