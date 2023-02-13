"An outright lie": Danielle Smith faces backlash for controversial statement (VIDEO)

Danielle Smith is in hot water in segments of social media again. This time it is because of a clip Alberta’s premier posted on Twitter.

The video was posted as part of her visit to Ottawa which was already newsworthy due to her handshake seen around the world.

Let’s find a renewed interest to reduce the division in our country and commit to building a stronger Canada 🇨🇦 so that we can find new ways to grow prosperity across our country. #cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/4sjCjB4OIc — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) February 10, 2023

The part of the video that gained the majority of the negativity was at the beginning.

“As I walked the streets of our nation’s capitol, I can’t help but be reminded of the history of this place, including how Canada was founded. Many years ago, the indigenous people of this land and those that came from across the world, united to tame an unforgiving frontier, ensuring prosperity for countless future generations,” Danielle Smith stated. “It was their duty to support one another as neighbours and to build this country together, developing democratic institutions that would yield good and stable governance.”

People on Twitter have jumped all over those comments calling out the premier for this interpretation of Canadian history.

This isn’t just revisionist history, it’s an outright LIE. Shame on you for spouting such misinformation. — Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) February 10, 2023

Many were quick to remind Smith of many examples that would contradict the “united” claim in her video.

Even for you, this is a stunning level of Whitewashing and erasure. What’s next, the story of how the generous settlers built free education centres for the Indigenous children? — Stephen Peasley (@stephenpeasley) February 10, 2023

NDP Leader Rachel Notley sent out a lengthy Twitter thread a couple of days later where she stated “Indigenous people deserve authentic and meaningful reconciliation” and statements like this do not help that.

There must be acknowledgement of the pain created by a Canadian premier so clearly erasing or dismissing that history to help drive a political agenda. — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) February 12, 2023

Now, the reaction towards Smith was not all negative with supporters of the Alberta premier getting behind her again.

Thank you Ms. Smith, for standing up for Albertans! And for standing up for the democratic principles that all Canadians deserve and expect. A unified Canada will not happen until the PM starts to equally respect all provinces. — JunieBug#1 (@juniebug_1) February 10, 2023

This is certainly not the first time that a statement from Smith has got this type of controversy and attention.

Her previous comments about unvaccinated people being the most discriminated against group she’s seen in her life required her to release a clarification.