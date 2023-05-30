NewsPolitics

Albertans have some VERY mixed feelings about last night's election results

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
May 30 2023, 4:04 pm
Albertans have some VERY mixed feelings about last night's election results
Alberta Newsroom/Flickr

Albertans are a mixed bag of emotions this morning after an incredibly tight election race.

Danielle Smith and her United Conservative Party (UCP) will hold onto power for another four years after winning a majority government with 49 seats in the 2023 Alberta provincial election. Despite the win, it’s far less than the 63 seats the UCP won in 2019.

The Alberta NDP, led by Rachel Notley, will form the official opposition with 38 seats, an increase over the last election as Calgary saw many ridings flip in the NDP’s favour.

Well, these results are welcome news for some, but for others, they’re disappointed that the anticipated orange crush didn’t arrive.

Some are just not impressed with the whole process.

 

Edmonton now looks like an orange island amidst a sea of blue after an NDP sweep in YEG.

Some fear what a UCP government will mean for the healthcare system.

Meanwhile, those who supported the UCP in the election are pretty happy with themselves this morning.

What do you think about last night’s election results? Let us know in the comments.

Allison StephenAllison Stephen
