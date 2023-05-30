Albertans have some VERY mixed feelings about last night's election results

Albertans are a mixed bag of emotions this morning after an incredibly tight election race.

Danielle Smith and her United Conservative Party (UCP) will hold onto power for another four years after winning a majority government with 49 seats in the 2023 Alberta provincial election. Despite the win, it’s far less than the 63 seats the UCP won in 2019.

The Alberta NDP, led by Rachel Notley, will form the official opposition with 38 seats, an increase over the last election as Calgary saw many ridings flip in the NDP’s favour.

Well, these results are welcome news for some, but for others, they’re disappointed that the anticipated orange crush didn’t arrive.

Some are just not impressed with the whole process.

So in an election of crazy vs bankruptcy, crazy won! #abpoli #abvotes — Hey! DumbAss! YYC (@HeyDumbass7) May 30, 2023

If I just lost my second straight election, this time to someone who thinks drinking tonic water cures COVID, I would simply resign #ableg — Jeremy Appel (@JeremyAppel1025) May 30, 2023

Edmonton now looks like an orange island amidst a sea of blue after an NDP sweep in YEG.

That’s it. Edmonton is separating. We’ll be a sovereign city within a united Alberta. Just drafting up our Sovereignty Act on the back of this here beer coaster… 😂 — “UnAlbertan” Cougsta (@cougsta) May 30, 2023

This is the most divided urban/rural split I’ve ever seen in Alberta (maybe Canada?). The pop in orange is roughly: Edmonton 972,223 [2019] + Calgary (1,306,780/2) [2021] + Banff (town) 9756 [2022], Lethbridge (101,482/2) [2019] = 1,686,110 (~39% of Albertans) What’s with YYC? pic.twitter.com/51p5t56KwX — Lincoln Ho | Yegventures | 何令恒 🇻🇦🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@yegventures) May 30, 2023

Some fear what a UCP government will mean for the healthcare system.

My biggest fear this morning is that my doctor might end up being one of the ones who will leave the province because of the election result. I already don’t get the kind of care I really need as an ME/CFS patient. But at least she’s always believed and supported me. — Rei (@ReiAlexandraYYC) May 30, 2023

Meanwhile, those who supported the UCP in the election are pretty happy with themselves this morning.

Smith’s governance will be a good example for rest of Canada should they want to vote for Pierre Poilievre next federal election.. I am sure Trudeau & Liberals will be taking notes.. 🤙#ableg #abpoli #yyc #yeg pic.twitter.com/NRea09dCCk — 𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝔾 (@Mike_G_YYC) May 30, 2023

I’m thinking about starting a moving business to move out all the NDP supporters who threatened to leave Alberta if the UCP won the election! I’d have my mortgage paid off by the end of summer!!! 🤣 — Naturally Savage YYC (@SavageYyc) May 30, 2023

