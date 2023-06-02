Albertans will receive a chunk of cash from the feds this summer

Some cash may be on the way for Albertans, with the federal government sending out another round of climate action incentive (CAI) payments later this summer.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

The Alberta program will provide a varying amount to people on July 15:

$193 for an individual

$96.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$48.25 per child under 18

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10%.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba or Ontario on the first day of the payment month and the last day of the previous month.

For those who usually receive CAI payments but did not get theirs as expected in April, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says there are a few reasons this may be the case. One is that their CAI payments are being used to pay off existing debt with the CRA, or they haven’t filed their 2022 taxes yet.

The federal government says in the provinces where Canadians receive CAI payments, most households will receive more than they pay as a result of the federal carbon pollution pricing system.

Payments will occur in July and October 2023, as well as in January and April 2024.

More details on individual and family payment amounts for 2023-24 are specified here.

The CRA does not charge or give interest on any CAI overpayments or underpayments.