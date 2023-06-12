Premier and dishwasher: Danielle Smith washes dishes at her restaurant

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took off her politician hat and traded it in for a dishwasher cap, washing dishes at her family restaurant this weekend.

In a post on Twitter, Smith stated “Fun fact: my husband and I still own a restaurant. This weekend the dishwasher broke down, so I went in for a shift.”

Smith also attached a photo of herself in the kitchen cleaning dishes.

The post has garnered more than 11,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments since it was posted on Sunday, with some appreciating the message.

Wish I could smile like that when doing dishes 😆. — George Tsiklis (@GeorgeBTsiklis) June 12, 2023

That’ll keep ya humble — The Daily Compost (@da67474809) June 12, 2023

Entrepreneur life! Gotta love it. — Unacceptable Abc123xzy987 (@abc123xzy987) June 12, 2023

My first job was washing dishes. It builds character. — Dominic Etli (@Dr_Etli) June 12, 2023

Others, however, were not fans of the shoes chosen by Smith to wear in a restaurant’s kitchen.

LOL business owner 1.0. Hey is that footwear to code?? 😂😂🤣🤣 — John Coleman (@JohnColeman1970) June 12, 2023

I guess UCP cut the red tape and now allow food service workers to wear open toe shoes in commercial kitchens these days? — JanE (@jananeli) June 12, 2023

Open toed shoes in a kitchen is a big No-No for me pal — Mike Schalin (@MIkeSchalin) June 12, 2023

Late last month, Smith and her United Conservative Party (UCP) held onto power for another four years after winning a majority government with 49 seats in the 2023 Alberta provincial election.