Premier and dishwasher: Danielle Smith washes dishes at her restaurant

Jun 12 2023, 4:43 pm
@ABDanielleSmith/Twitter

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took off her politician hat and traded it in for a dishwasher cap, washing dishes at her family restaurant this weekend.

In a post on Twitter, Smith stated “Fun fact: my husband and I still own a restaurant. This weekend the dishwasher broke down, so I went in for a shift.”

Smith also attached a photo of herself in the kitchen cleaning dishes.

The post has garnered more than 11,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments since it was posted on Sunday, with some appreciating the message.

Others, however, were not fans of the shoes chosen by Smith to wear in a restaurant’s kitchen.

Late last month, Smith and her United Conservative Party (UCP) held onto power for another four years after winning a majority government with 49 seats in the 2023 Alberta provincial election.

