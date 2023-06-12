Premier and dishwasher: Danielle Smith washes dishes at her restaurant
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took off her politician hat and traded it in for a dishwasher cap, washing dishes at her family restaurant this weekend.
In a post on Twitter, Smith stated “Fun fact: my husband and I still own a restaurant. This weekend the dishwasher broke down, so I went in for a shift.”
Smith also attached a photo of herself in the kitchen cleaning dishes.
Fun fact: my husband and I still own a restaurant. This weekend the dishwasher broke down, so I went in for a shift 🧼 🍽️#biz #abpoli pic.twitter.com/16wkUCtF0M
— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 12, 2023
The post has garnered more than 11,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments since it was posted on Sunday, with some appreciating the message.
Wish I could smile like that when doing dishes 😆.
— George Tsiklis (@GeorgeBTsiklis) June 12, 2023
That’ll keep ya humble
— The Daily Compost (@da67474809) June 12, 2023
Entrepreneur life! Gotta love it.
— Unacceptable Abc123xzy987 (@abc123xzy987) June 12, 2023
My first job was washing dishes. It builds character.
— Dominic Etli (@Dr_Etli) June 12, 2023
Others, however, were not fans of the shoes chosen by Smith to wear in a restaurant’s kitchen.
LOL business owner 1.0. Hey is that footwear to code?? 😂😂🤣🤣
— John Coleman (@JohnColeman1970) June 12, 2023
I guess UCP cut the red tape and now allow food service workers to wear open toe shoes in commercial kitchens these days?
— JanE (@jananeli) June 12, 2023
Open toed shoes in a kitchen is a big No-No for me pal
— Mike Schalin (@MIkeSchalin) June 12, 2023
Late last month, Smith and her United Conservative Party (UCP) held onto power for another four years after winning a majority government with 49 seats in the 2023 Alberta provincial election.