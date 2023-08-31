DandyFest is back for another year!

This year, the popular event will be showcasing more than 20 breweries and cideries from across North America.

There will also be live music, art shows, and food stations to look forward to as well. It’s always one of the most highly anticipated food events on the calendar.

“It’s not all just tasty beers and killer eats… the music lineup is stacked,” the brewery team stated on Instagram.

Besides entry and live music, a ticket to the event includes five sample tokens for beer. if that’s not enough, more can be bought on-site. Some of the notable breweries attending include Dieu Du Ciel (Montreal), Alesmith (San Diego), and Dageraad (Burnaby).

The food options haven’t been announced yet, but there will be some amazing options, as always. Even Dandy is known for having some of the best pizzas in YYC.

This is a rain-or-shine event, so grab your tickets soon and hope for sunny weather. Dandy Brewing is definitely one of the coolest spots in town.

DandyFest 2023

When: Saturday, September 16 from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $38.61

Instagram