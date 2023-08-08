FoodDesserts

A Crumbl Cookies store is set to open in Medicine Hat later this year

A Crumbl Cookies store is set to open in Medicine Hat later this year
Laine Mitchell

Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts, is opening a location in Medicine Hat later this year.

It previously opened its first location in Canada earlier this year in Edmonton, with a second store opening up this summer in Airdrie.

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is also always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.

We reached out to the Crumbl team and learned that a store is coming to Medicine Hat and is scheduled to open late this summer or early Fall 2023, with the storefront being located in the Southlands area.

 

The folks at Crumbl added that the pegged opening dates are “subject to change depending on construction and supply chain.”

If you are on the hunt for another Crumbl location in Alberta, don’t worry — we got the deets on a spot opening west of Edmonton and another opening northwest of Edmonton, too.

Crumbl Cookies Medicine Hat

